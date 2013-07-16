  BlackBerry boss Heins 'not happy' with carriers over OS update cycles

Thorsten Heins, CEO of BlackBerry, has complained about the staggered rollout cycles for upgrades to BlackBerry 10. In particular, he believes that carriers have a responsibility to ensure that all BlackBerry phone users have an operating system update at the same time.

Earlier this month, US carrier AT&T updated all of the BlackBerry Z10 handsets on its network to BlackBerry 10.1. Verizon customers are still waiting.

Heins is not impressed and explained to Crackberry that the company is currently working with the networks to find a solution - although this might not be achieved in the immediate future. "We're trying to work with all of our carriers, specifically in the US, to speed this process up. They're willing to engage, but the process is the process," he said.

"When my team talks about 10.1, 10.2, I always remind them of, 'You know what's in, but these guys out there don't even have it yet.' We tend to get ahead of the curve ourselves and think this is what BlackBerry 10 really is, and then customers even don't have it in their hands. We will continue to push that as strong as we can, because I'm not satisfied with these cycle times of new updates."

It is not a unique situation to BlackBerry, Android device owners will know that updates can take anywhere up to a year after they are first announced to reach their particular phone or tablet. And, in addition to multiple network providers, there are many manufacturers of Android devices, so the update cycle is even more complicated.

But the BlackBerry boss has hinted that, unlike with Android, there is a glimmer of light with BlackBerry 10. "They let a whole new platform on to their networks, whole new products. Nobody knows what they're going to do on the carrier's side, so they're testing themselves thoroughly.

"The network is their asset. The quality of their connectivity is their asset. We have to be sympathetic with this as well, but I hope and I'm optimistic that going forward, when they learn about the stability the platform, this will improve quite substantially."