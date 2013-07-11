Leaked images give first look at high-spec BlackBerry A10

Numerous details about the BlackBerry A10 emerged just yesterday, but now a set of images have leaked and allegedly reveal what BlackBerry’s flagship handset for 2013 could look like.

The images, obtained by tech news website BGR on Thursday, show a design that's less angular than BlackBerry’s current lineup. This of course aligns with recent reports that claimed the handset would boast a rounded shape. The back of the A10, which is not visible in the image above, will supposedly look similar to the BlackBerry Q10.

Another leaked image (in the gallery below) is actually a screenshot from the A10, and it lists Aristo as the model name. This is also the codename for the A10 that has circulated in past months.

There is one peculiar tidbit to BGR's report, which said the A10's display resolution is 1024 x 768 pixels. That's obviously very low for such a large phone. Moreover, if BlackBerry really wants to focus on gaming with this flagship handset, it's going to have to do a lot better than that.

The A10 will supposedly appeal to the gaming community with a 5-inch Super AMOLED display, 2GB of RAM and a dual-core processor. It'll also likely land in November as the last addition to the BB10 smartphone line-up for the year.

UPDATE: As noted by several commenters, BGR has now changed the A10's display resolution from 1,024 x 768 pixels to 1,280 x 720 pixels. With competitors all opting for 1080p screens on their flagship phones, however, it still seems strange that BlackBerry would stick with standard HD.