  BlackBerry A10 to be 'most powerful, capable' BlackBerry yet, with huge focus on gaming?

BlackBerry hopes its next flagship - called the A10 - will be a powerful handset that will appeal to both gamers and developers, according to a new report.

Tech news website BGR, citing multiple unnamed sources, said on Wednesday that the A10 will have a "big focus on power and gaming." It'll also be "the most powerful, capable BlackBerry" yet.

The A10 will allegedly appeal to the gaming community with a 5-inch Super AMOLED display, 2GB of RAM and a dual-core processor. Why no quad-core on board? Well, Blackberry has battery life concerns and optimisation difficulties with BB10 software that make a dual-core chip more practical.

On the physical side, the A10 will purportedly sport a bigger display size and a new design that "closely resembles" the Samsung Galaxy S4. This tidbit would align with reports in June that claimed BlackBerry wants the A10, previously codenamed Aristo, to keep up with the likes of the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S4.

BGR noted that it hasn't confirmed whether the A10 will have an 8-megapixel camera, but it does expect a "huge focus on gaming". The company would need to bolster developer relations, though, to adequately show off any gaming capabilities.

The Blackberry A10 will likely land in November as the last addition to the BB10 smartphone line-up for the year.