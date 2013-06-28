  BlackBerry sells 6.8 million smartphones in fiscal year Q1, but BB10 is 'still in the early stages'

BlackBerry has posted its earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2014 (April-June 2013) and while the company shifted 6.8 million smartphones, including the Z10 and Q10 BlackBerry 10 devices, it still made a significant loss of $84 million.

Thorsten Heins, the company's CEO said in his report that BlackBerry 10 was "still in the early stages" so expects new devices, such as the forthcoming entry-level BB10 handset Q5, to encourage adoption. The remainder of the fiscal year would prove to be more important in the new platform's lifespan, he said.

"The BlackBerry 10 platform and BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 are proving themselves to customers to be very secure, flexible and dynamic mobile computing solutions," Heins said.

"Over the next three quarters, we will be increasing our investments to support the rollout of new products and services, and to demonstrate that BlackBerry has established itself as a leading and vibrant player in next-generation mobile computing solutions for both consumer and enterprise customers."

It needs some form of boost as the first quarter of 2013 saw Windows Phone overtake BlackBerry in market share for the first time. Microsoft's system is now number three in the user charts, behind iOS and Android. BlackBerry is fourth.

More positive news comes from the fact that revenues for BlackBerry have gone up year on year, with the company earning $3.1 billion in Q1 fiscal year 2014. That's up by 15 per cent on the same quarter last year.

Now all it needs to do is turn a profit.