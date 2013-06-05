  BlackBerry says preloaded BBM could arrive on competing handsets

Following news that BlackBerry plans to launch its next flagship smartphone in November, a RIM executive has admitted that BlackBerry is working with handset manufacturers to get its messaging service preloaded on other devices.

Speaking to CNET on Wednesday, chief operating officer Kristian Tear said BlackBerry wanted to expand BBM's reach, as there's apparently "interest from other handset makers".

Tear said Blackberry iwas talking to a number of partners and handset manufacturers, but he would not specify when a cross-platform version of BBM would launch or even which companies were interested. He attributed their growing interest to the service's large North American market and global active user base of 61 million customers.

BlackBerry previously announced that its messaging service would also release for Android and iOS. CEO Thorsten Heins first announced the long-rumoured release of BBM on handsets other than BlackBerry in May while on stage at the BlackBerry Live conference in Florida.