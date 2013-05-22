  Porsche Design BlackBerry P'9981 goes gold, misses the Q10 memo

Porsche Design has added a gold version of its luxury tweak of the BlackBerry Bold to its line-up of handsets. We know that Porsche is sometimes slow to evolve its design, if its motorcars are anything to go by, but someone seems to have missed the fact that BlackBerry's latest Qwerty handset is the Q10.

Of course the P'9981 isn't just any BlackBerry. Redesigned to be more angular and using premium materials, it's a rare beast - the gold version even more so, as it's limited to just 25 handsets.

Cast in a stainless steel case and finished with a titanium coating, the P'9981 Gold is also then coated in a 24-carat gold layer. The back is leather and there's a solid gold block on the back that carries the handset number.

READ: Porsche Design P'9981 review

But under the gold and leather, this is very much a BlackBerry Bold 9900. Internally you have a 1.2GHz processor, 8GB of storage and the option to expand via microSD, with a 16GB card thrown in for good measure.

The display will give you a 640 x 480 pixel resolution at 2.8-inches on the diagonal, with the tweaked version of BB7 software. That means you'll lose out on the most recent software from BlackBerry that you'll find on BlackBerry's latest Qwerty handset, the BlackBerry Q10.

READ: BlackBerry Q10 review

The Porsche Design P'9981 Gold will be available from June 2013. There's no confirmation of price, but seeing as it adds gold and a limited edition tag to a phone that already costs £1,250, it's not going to be cheap.