BlackBerry testing 5-inch Z10 redesign to take on Galaxy S4
BlackBerry is planning to launch a redesigned Z10 with a bigger 5-inch display in order to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S4 and other flagship Android phones.
The new handset, which is currently in testing in Canada, could replace the current Z10 as the top of the range product in BlackBerry's line-up.
BlackBerry has promised to release five new handsets in 2013, all of which will be running the new BlackBerry 10 operating system. So far we have had the touch screen Z10 and Qwerty keyboard-packing BlackBerry Q10.
Read: BlackBerry Q10 review
Rumours also point to the R10, a mid-range Qwerty handset. Pocket-lint is attending BlackBerry Live in Florida, US, today, so expect more news on the R10 later if BlackBerry has something exciting to say.
As for the 5-inch Z10, BlackBerry is keeping very quiet, but does say its display should match the likes of the Galaxy S4 for resolution and size, so 1080p. It may also be the case that the phone uses an updated Snapdragon processor.
UPDATE: The much-rumoured BlackBerry R10 has now been unveiled as the BlackBerry Q5, a Qwerty keyboard-sporting BB10 handset for those on a budget.
