  White BlackBerry Q10 on sale at Carphone Warehouse

The coveted white BlackBerry Q10 is now on sale at the Carphone Warehouse and Selfridges. The phone, which is also available in black, is the first Qwerty keyboard-packing handset to run the new BlackBerry 10 operating system.

It isn't the first time BlackBerry has offered different colour schemes with its devices. The BlackBerry Z10, which launched the new operating system, is also available in white and, if you can find it, a very rare red handed out to developers at the BlackBerry Jam conference in Amsterdam.

For those interested, the BlackBerry Q10 features an 8-megapixel camera, 1.5 GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 processor and microSD support as well as 4G connectivity.

The white Q10 is listed as free for £33 a month on a 24-month contract on the Carphone Warehouse website or can be bought for £579.95 SIM free for those who want it.

If you fancy holding out for something a bit brighter, BlackBerry's next Qwerty handset has leaked in bright red. The phone, said to be a mid-range effort from BlackBerry, might make an appearance at the BlackBerry Live conference next week, which Pocket-lint will be attending.