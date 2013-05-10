White BlackBerry Q10 on sale at Carphone Warehouse
The coveted white BlackBerry Q10 is now on sale at the Carphone Warehouse and Selfridges. The phone, which is also available in black, is the first Qwerty keyboard-packing handset to run the new BlackBerry 10 operating system.
It isn't the first time BlackBerry has offered different colour schemes with its devices. The BlackBerry Z10, which launched the new operating system, is also available in white and, if you can find it, a very rare red handed out to developers at the BlackBerry Jam conference in Amsterdam.
Read: BlackBerry Q10 review
For those interested, the BlackBerry Q10 features an 8-megapixel camera, 1.5 GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 processor and microSD support as well as 4G connectivity.
The white Q10 is listed as free for £33 a month on a 24-month contract on the Carphone Warehouse website or can be bought for £579.95 SIM free for those who want it.
If you fancy holding out for something a bit brighter, BlackBerry's next Qwerty handset has leaked in bright red. The phone, said to be a mid-range effort from BlackBerry, might make an appearance at the BlackBerry Live conference next week, which Pocket-lint will be attending.
- OnePlus 6 initial review: All-powerful flagship is better than ever
- BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition official, but will you be able to get one?
- Apple iPhone SE2 specs, news and rumours: All we know about the 2018 iPhone SE
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- OnePlus 6 deals and SIM-free price: What will the new OnePlus 6 cost?
- HTC U12+ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Nokia 8 Sirocco deals and SIM-free price: What does Nokia's flagship phone cost?
- This is the OnePlus 6 Silk White in pictures
- Best UK SIM only deals: Free Three sim offering 200mb every month with no top up
Comments