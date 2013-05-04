  BlackBerry's next keyboard touting handset leaks in bright red

While the BlackBerry Q10 just got off to a start in the UK and Canada, that hasn't stopped BlackBerry's next Qwerty-handset BlackBerry 10 leaking to the net. Instagram user "tamarabatal" has posted a picture of the BlackBerry R10 pictured in bright red, and while looking close to the BlackBerry Q10, it touts itself as an inexpensive smartphone.

The leak ties in nicely with what we've just heard from BlackBerry. On Friday, we spoke with Rick Costanzo, VP of global sales at BlackBerry, who said: "We are building BlackBerry 10 for different segments with different accessibility points. You will see some interesting surprises from us." The BlackBerry R10 looks to match-up nicely with that notion.

There's no word on specifications, but it is said to be being released sometime in Q3, priced in full between $300 and $400. While that seems like a nice chunk of change, it's small in comparison to the BlackBerry Q10, which has been seen for as much as $700 in some cases.

We got out first look at the BlackBerry "R-Series" in April, matching up to the red version in keyboard and built, though in white. The R10 has been said to include 8GB storage, less RAM, the Qwerty keyboard, and side mounted SIM and SD card slots. The original poster on the BlackBerry OS forums called it "Curve-like", which we suspect is because of the buttons.

According to N4BB, the BlackBerry R10 will come in many colours, including pink.