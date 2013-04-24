BlackBerry Q10 exclusively available at Selfridges first, get it before general release
The BlackBerry Q10 is due for release on 30 April, but you can get your hands on one ahead of the pack by visiting Selfridges online and in store this weekend. From Friday 26 to Sunday 28 April, the UK store will be exclusively selling SIM-free black Q10s for £579.99 a pop.
You can order the phone now from Selfridges.com and it will be dispatched from Friday. If you pay extra you can even have it same day delivery.
The exclusive sales period was revealed on Twitter by BlackBerry UK, which posted the details as "Big news": "The #BlackBerryQ10 is available exclusively at @Selfridges this Fri/Sat/Sun," it said, including the pre-order page. Selfridges followed it up with: "The BlackBerry Q10 will be available exclusively @Selfridges online and in-store."
The BlackBerry Q10 is the first of BlackBerry's BB10 handsets to come with a Qwerty keyboard. It is also available on a range of price points and plans from all the major networks.
READ: BlackBerry Q10 pictures and hands-on
