  BlackBerry Q10 release date UK: Clove says end of April, SIM free for £535

The BlackBerry Q10 will be available in the UK at the end of April and cost £534.99, according to UK retailer, Clove, which has put the phone up for sale on its website.

The BlackBerry Q10, if you remember is the Qwerty-keyboard version of the new BlackBerrys announced at the end of January and the one that many BB fans are still eager to get their mitts on - we think it is the love of the physical keyboard.

"Good news, however, we can confirm that the first stock of the Z10 will be available at the end of April and the unit (initially available in Black only) will be £445.83 + VAT or £534.99 including VAT when you purchase it SIM free from Clove," says the company.

Clove is taking pre-orders now, but make sure you read our BlackBerry Q10 preview of the new phone from the launch event in the UK before parting with your hard-earned cash.