Red BlackBerry Z10 announced, but you can't buy it

BlackBerry has announced that developers will have the option to get a limited-edition red version of the BlackBerry Z10 that won't go on sale (well aside from eBay, no doubt).

The red Z10 is being made to thank those who created apps for the new BB10 platform before its launch. Inside the removable back of the red Z10 is unique serial number as well as the words BlackBerry Developer engraved.

Announced at BlackBerry Jam in Amsterdam on Tuesday, the new colourway way of the phone will be limited to just 12,000 devices and come in hot red. BlackBerry has detailed the process of getting hold of the red phone on its website.

BlackBerry said the move was to thank developers for "all of the outstanding applications they have developed for BlackBerry 10".

Developers who had previously qualified to receive a BlackBerry Dev Alpha A or B testing device, and who have an application submitted on BlackBerry World, may apply to swap the testing device unit for the red, limited-edition model of the BlackBerry Z10.

Developers have until February 28 to apply for a Limited Edition Z10. For those after a Z10 who aren't developers, the phone is on sale in white at Phones 4u, as well as bla ck on all other networks and stores.