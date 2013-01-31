BlackBerry Z10: Where to buy it

The BlackBerry Z10 will be available in all UK phone shops from today, 31 January. The handset's availability has been confirmed on EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone. Phones 4u and Carphone Warehouse have both also confirmed they will be stocking it, with the former having a window of exclusivity on the white version of the new smartphone.

O2 will be offering the Z10 for free on a £36 a month, 24-month tariff for the first two weeks of sale. Or if you want at little commitment as possible £399.99. Pay As You Go customers can get the Z10 for £479.99.

Vodafone has the handset priced £42 a month Vodafone Red Data plan, which has unlimited calls and texts with 2GB of data.

EE is the only UK carrier at the moment offering the BlackBerry Z10 with 4G. A 24 month plan with 3GB of data a month will set you back £46 and you'll still have to buy the Z10 too - it will set you back £29.99. There is a cheaper £41 a month package but that only comes with 1GB of data a month and you'll have to pay £49.99 for the device.

Three has confirmed it will be stocking the phone but we are yet to receive prices. Customer interest can be registered on the website as they carrier isn't yet selling it.

Carphone Warehouse will be selling the Z10 for free from £36 per month on all major networks. According to CPW the phone "Represents a giant leap forward in user experience that we’re sure Carphone Warehouse customers will be keen to trial.”

Phones 4u will also be selling the BlackBerry Z10 in both black and white. The white is an exclusive for a limited time. If you want it in white and can't wait, that's the only place it will be available initially. Phones 4u did offer the first couple of hundred shoppers online a free 64GB PlayBook too, but we suspect these have all gone now. Like Carphone Warehouse the Z10 is free from £36 a month.

