BlackBerry Z10 compared to SGS3, iPhone 5, Lumia 820 (photo)

How does the new BlackBerry Z10 compare to the competition? We decided to put the Z10 up against the Samsung Galaxy S3, the iPhone 5, and the Nokia Lumia 820 to help you get an idea of the size of the device compared to others.

As you can see the Z10 sits in the middle in terms of size. It isn't as big as the SGS3, but certainly bigger than the iPhone 5, and around the same size as the Lumia 820. On the width front, however, the iPhone 5 is noticeably thinner.

On paper things shape up like this: the BlackBerry Z10 is 130 x 65 x 9mm, the iPhone 5 is 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm, the SGS3 is 136.6 x 70.6 x 8.6mm and finally the Lumia 820 sizes up at 123.8 x 68.5 x 9.9mm.

In terms of screen size, that's slightly worrying. The iPhone 5 is the smallest of the bunch with a 4-inch screen, while the SGS3 is the biggest with a 4.6-inch display. The Nokia Lumia 820 has a 4.3-inch scree. The BB Z10 sits in the middle with a 4.2-inch screen.

As for how the devices compare in performance, we'll break that down a little more after we've had more time to play them off against each other.