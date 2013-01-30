  1. Home
Carphone Warehouse has BlackBerry Z10 stock ready to go, white version inbound (pictures)

Carphone Warehouse received its BlackBerry Z10 stock earlier today and, like Vodafone and Phones 4u, will be stocking the new BlackBerry 10 handset from tomorrow 31 January, Pocket-lint has learnt.

In addition, stores have been sent a dummy white version of the new phone which suggests that a white variant is planned, although it won't be available on the initial release day.

We have received a collection of pictures of the new BlackBerry Z10 and the boxes it will come in, plus the guidelines Carphone Warehouse staff are being given in order to ensure they follow strict instructions before the phone's official launch - due imminently.

carphone warehouse has blackberry z10 stock ready to go white version inbound pictures image 4

We don't yet have price details for the BlackBerry Z10, but it is apparent from the store guidelines sheet that no further word will be given to the staff until the actual launch is over. The London event starts at 3pm and finishes at 5pm. It is after this time that official details, it seems, will become more readily available. A previous leak suggested that Carphone Warehouse will be selling the Z10 unlocked for £480, but we won't know for sure until later today.

Pocket-lint will be reporting live from the BlackBerry 10 launch event in London. Keep with us to find out all the latest news as it happens.

Thanks Anonymous.

