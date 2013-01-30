BlackBerry 10 launch: We're here in London

Today RIM is launching its anticipated BlackBerry 10 operating system in a bid to regain some of its former smartphone glory.

With simultaneous global events taking place over the next few hours, RIM will be announcing the new software platform, BlackBerry 10 (BB10) as well as the first few devices to run it.

We've arrived at the London venue, ready to bring you all the details as RIM outlines the future for BlackBerry. Remarkably the sun is shining in London on this crisp January afternoon, but will the future look sunny for RIM?

Inside the venue the first details are revealed, with BlackBerry 10 banners teasing some of the delights we can look forward to.

BlackBerry users have been complaining about camera performance as the iPhone 5 and Nokia Lumia 920 see everyone getting snap happy. Now we learn there's a time-shift feature in BB10, meaning you can wind back your image to the exact moment you want for the perfect picture.

That's not all, addressing the duality of BlackBerry devices, you'll be able to switch between work and personal sides, so you can keep your work life private from your social life.

There's plenty more to come from BlackBerry today and we’ll be bringing you everything as it happens.

We will keep you posted.