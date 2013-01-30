  BlackBerry 10 launch: How to follow the action

It has been well over a year since RIM first announced that it was working on BlackBerry 10 - then called BBX but quickly renamed BlackBerry OS 10 - and now the day has come when it will unveil its efforts to the world. Officially, at least.

There have been hundreds of rumours, leaks and, even, sanctioned stories published over that period. And we all think we have a good idea of what to expect when the company demos the software and the two phones - the touchscreen BlackBerry Z10 and Qwerty BlackBerry X10 - that will represent the first wave of BB10 devices. But you can never be 100 per cent sure until you hear it from the horse's mouth.

So, how do you ensure that you keep up with the official launch?

First and foremost, Pocket-lint will be in attendance at the London arm of the global press event. Simultaneous events are being held around the world, in New York, Toronto, Paris, Johannesburg, Dubai, Jakarta and New Delhi. Obviously, because of international time zones, the start time differs for each location. With the UK event starting at 3pm, it means that the American and Canadian events will begin at 10am, French 4pm, South African 5pm, Dubai 7pm, New Delhi 8.30pm and will kick-off in Jakarta at 10pm.

From this time, we will be bringing you the latest news as it happens and in depth. There may be a few surprises along the way, which we'll also bring you.

In addition, Pocket-lint will have hands-on review time with the new BlackBerry 10 devices, so you can expect to see exclusive pictures and our initial thoughts on each of the handsets.

And for those with more time on their hands, RIM is also hosting a webcast of one of the events. You can follow it on RIM's online newsroom: www1.rim.com/newsroom.html.

But do keep checking back on Pocket-lint - we'll cut through the marketing flannel for you.

Pic: (cc) Official BlackBerry Images