BBM Video takes on Skype and FaceTime

The company formerly called RIM - now just BlackBerry - has announced that its BBM service will now add video calling into the mix, as it looks to expand beyond the text and recently added voice capabilities of the instant messaging service.

The new BBM Video feature, which goes live straight away, will be available on the BlackBerry 10 operating system and therefore the new BlackBerry Z10 and BlackBerry Q10 smartphones.

Available to all BBM users, the new BBM Video feature will let them use both front- and rear-facing cameras on the new smartphones.

Unlike FaceTime on iOS, however, BBM Video will also allow users to share what is on the phone's screen directly with the other user. That's going to be handy if you are working on a project together or want to show them a presentation without actually sending it to them, or just want to get help tweaking your new device.

The company's new BlackBerry Balance feature allows users to separate work from pleasure within the phone. IT administrators will be able to block the feature or block the app from seeing classified documents on their users' phones, BlackBerry confirmed to Pocket-lint.

It added new voice capabilities over Wi-Fi to BBM in December.