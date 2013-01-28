  BlackBerry World for BB10 to take on iTunes at its own game, with music, movies and TV shows

Research in Motion has announced that for the launch on Wednesday of its next-generation mobile device operating system BlackBerry 10, the new BlackBerry World store will offer an "extensive catalogue" of movies, TV shows and music.

Most movies, it says, will come to the store day-on-date with the DVD/Blu-ray release and the offering is designed to directly rival iTunes and Google Play.

Content deals have been struck with a host of independent and major movie studios and broadcasters, including 20th Century Fox, Lionsgate, MGM, Paramount, Sony Pictures, Warner, ITV and the BBC.

RIM says all of the major and independent music labels are on board too, including Sony, Warner and Universal.

On launch, the video download and rental service will be live in the UK, US and Canada. While the music store will be open in 18 countries: Canada, USA, UK, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, Australia, India, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore.

"Music and video content is an integral part of a rich mobile experience. People want easy and convenient access to their favourite music, movies and TV shows wherever they are," said Frank Boulben, RIM's chief marketing officer.

"RIM is committed to working with content providers to bring the best, most up-to-date content to our customers with BlackBerry 10, and to make it easy for them to get what they want."

BlackBerry 10 will be unveiled during events in several countries around the globe on 30 January. Pocket-lint will be in attendance to bring you all the breaking news as it happens.