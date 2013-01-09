  RIM confirms six BlackBerry 10 devices to launch in 2013

RIM plans to release a total of six BlackBerry 10 handsets on various different carriers worldwide during 2013, the company has confirmed.

"We intend over time as we transition the portfolio to have a full range of devices," CMO Frank Boulben said in a statement to FierceWireless at CES 2013.

The full range of devices RIM plans to announce will fall under various pricing tiers and offer different features that may appeal to specific sets of users. A Qwerty keyboard is a great example, as some would rather have it over a full-touch display.

BlackBerry 10 will be launched globally on 30 January, with events planned for New York, Toronto, London, Paris, Johannesburg, and Dubai.

Recent rumours have suggested RIM will introduce the BlackBerry Z10 (L-Series) and full Qwerty (N-Series) at the event. The four other devices set to launch in 2013 have yet to be detailed.

RIM plans a global marketing campaign when BlackBerry 10 launches, to highlight its features. Boulben confirmed 70,000 applications will be available for the platform at launch, signalling a mature marketplace may be in place for customers.

Prospective carriers are also beginning to leak worldwide, with Vodafone in the UK, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T in the US, and Virgin Mobile in Canada possibly hosting at least some of the six devices RIM plans to rollout.

Boulben didn't offer any specifics on pricing, features, or carriers for the six handsets.

Pocket-lint will be live at the 30 January event to bring you the latest. There's no word if BlackBerry 10 devices will be available for pre-order or actually launch on that day.