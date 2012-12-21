New version of BlackBerry Porsche Design P'9981 coming, this time in black

Porsche Design, the high-end merchandise arm of the German sports car brand, has followed-up its super swanky P'9981 BlackBerry smartphone with a new model.

Again called the Porsche Design P'9981, but with the suffix "Black", the new version has all of the same specifications of the original - as reviewed on Pocket-lint in February - but now comes in black.

The P'9981 Black has a 1.2GHz processor, 8GB of internal storage, with a microSD card slot capable of expanding that by up to a further 32GB. It comes with a 16GB microSD card in the box.

It runs on BlackBerry 7.1 and features a customised Porsche Design user interface and an exclusive, premium Blackberry-Messenger-PIN. Its lush casing is stainless steel encased in black plastic.

"Since the very beginning, our brand has been identified with the colour black," said Jürgen Gessler, CEO of the Porsche Design Group.

"Our very first product was a completely black watch. It was a revolutionary product at the time and proved to be a great talking point all over the world. As is typical of Porsche Design, the choice of black had a functional significance," he said.

"The 'Chronograph I' was inspired by the non-reflective design of racing car controls, with everything in matte black apart from the instruments. The aim was to ensure a clear and easy-to-read display. The Porsche Design P‘9981 Black follows this tradition."

The Porsche Design P'9981 Black will be available on the company's own online store. At present there's no listed date for it to arrive (the former model is still the only one listed), but we expect it to be available for the same price, around £1,200.