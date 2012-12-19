  Who is offering BlackBerry 10 from day one?

BlackBerry's latest and hopefully (for the company) it's greatest operating system, BlackBerry 10, has now been confirmed as being stocked by most major UK networks.

Leaks and rumours have all pointed to launch day stock and now mobile networks have started sending out confirmation that they will be selling phones running the OS. So where will you be able to get a BlackBerry 10 phone on its 30 January launch?

O2

A tweet from O2 confirming its BB10 intentions was posted just earlier today.

"Really happy to say we'll be selling BlackBerry 10 in early 2013. Watch out for more info soon."

The tweet linked to this page of BlackBerry 10 highlights and features. It doesn't, however, give a list of what is being stocked and when. The closest date it gives is early 2013, which is in line with what every other mobile network is announcing.

Three

Three has also sent through confirmed details, and says: "Three can confirm it intends to range BlackBerry 10 in the UK. Additional information is available at www.blackberry.com/BlackBerry10."

No dates or handsets and again a simple link to the BlackBerry 10 features page.

Vodafone

Vodafone has also jumped on the BB10 bandwagon.

"Just a quick note to let you know that we’re planning to offer the new BlackBerry 10 when it launches on 30th Jan 2013," it says. "We’ll release more details on pricing and availability after launch."

The difference here is that Vodafone is going to be announcing pricing and availability after launch. As a network traditionally at the core of BlackBerry usage in the UK, could this mean BB10 won't be sold on launch day after all?

EE

Another statement, this time from EE:

“EE can confirm that from launch, it will range BlackBerry 10 for consumer and business customers on its superfast 4GEE service, as well as on its Orange and T-Mobile UK brands. More details on pricing and availability will be announced in due course.”

What phones will be on sale?

None of this has been confirmed so take it with a pinch of salt as we are going on rumours here.

At the moment, the L-Series is the most-leaked handset of the possible BB10 line-up. There is a full hands-on video and selection of photos here.

You can also expect some sort of Qwerty keyboard packing BB10 device because the physical keyboard is still important to BlackBerry's way of doing things.