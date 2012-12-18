You've seen the L-Series, now here's the BlackBerry 10 UI

It is now confirmed that we'll get to see the real deal on 30 January, as RIM has invited the press to its event where BlackBerry 10 will officially be launched - along with, as expected, two handsets, the L-Series and a traditional Qwerty device. However, that hasn't stopped some jumping the gun with leaked images.

First, we had some gorgeous pictures of the L-Series (at the very least, a prototype version) and a hands-on video, courtesy of those perpetual Vietnamese leak-meisters Tinhte. Now the same source has let loose a stack of screengrabs showing the user interface of RIM's new operating system, BB10.

Apart from the underlying thought that we've seen the icon-laden homepage somewhere before - on a different, well-established rival, perhaps - it's great to see that, should these pics be somewhere bordering on the official release version of the software, plenty of the major apps will be ready at launch.

Social networks Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Foursquare are all present. And there's plenty of entertainment-based software to keep the focus on lifestyle rather than business.

It'll be more interesting to see this user interface in the flesh, of course, and Pocket-lint will be on hand to bring you our thoughts from the end of the month. Stay tuned.