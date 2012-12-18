  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. BlackBerry phone news

You've seen the L-Series, now here's the BlackBerry 10 UI

|
1/14  
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

It is now confirmed that we'll get to see the real deal on 30 January, as RIM has invited the press to its event where BlackBerry 10 will officially be launched - along with, as expected, two handsets, the L-Series and a traditional Qwerty device. However, that hasn't stopped some jumping the gun with leaked images.

First, we had some gorgeous pictures of the L-Series (at the very least, a prototype version) and a hands-on video, courtesy of those perpetual Vietnamese leak-meisters Tinhte. Now the same source has let loose a stack of screengrabs showing the user interface of RIM's new operating system, BB10.

you ve seen the l series now here s the blackberry 10 ui image 2

Apart from the underlying thought that we've seen the icon-laden homepage somewhere before - on a different, well-established rival, perhaps - it's great to see that, should these pics be somewhere bordering on the official release version of the software, plenty of the major apps will be ready at launch.

Social networks Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Foursquare are all present. And there's plenty of entertainment-based software to keep the focus on lifestyle rather than business.

It'll be more interesting to see this user interface in the flesh, of course, and Pocket-lint will be on hand to bring you our thoughts from the end of the month. Stay tuned.

PopularIn Phones
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2019
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: What you need to know about the 2019 flagship phone tech
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE are also confirmed to be developing 5G devices
Xiaomi teases exciting new phone with 48-megapixel camera
Samsung is making a second 5G phone, and AT&T will offer it in 2019
EE will be first to offer OnePlus 5G smartphone in 2019
Comments