  BlackBerry 10 global launch invites go out, as leak implies Vodafone stock from day one

BlackBerry 10 is to get a global launch on 30 January with events planned for New York, Toronto, London, Paris, Johannesburg and Dubai, according to invitations currently being sent out to the press.

BlackBerry manufacturer Research In Motion hopes to create maximum impact with an event that promises to immerse guests in the BlackBerry Experience.

RIM had previously said it would reveal BlackBerry 10 at the end of January with a global roll-out of both touchscreen and Qwerty keyboard models thereafter.

So far it has shown some, but not all, the features of the new operating system, while images have already leaked via RIM and unofficial sources of the new touchscreen model.

Initial rumours have suggested that the new touchscreen device will be in shops some time in February while the Qwerty model, based on the current BlackBerry Bold, will come later.

According to an internal email sent to Vodafone UK employees on Monday and picked up by BlackBerry news site Nerdberry.net, Vodafone UK is expected to “offer the new BlackBerry 10 when it launches on 30 Jan 2013”.

Whether that means there will be handsets available on day one or simply for pre-order is yet to be confirmed.

Vodafone declined to comment when we asked.