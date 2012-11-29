New BlackBerry 10 prototype phone announced, has QWERTY keyboard
RIM has announced a new prototype BlackBerry 10 handset for developers, which comes with a Qwerty keyboard to allow them to test their apps on a more traditional BlackBerry device. The other prototype, released to developers back in April, was a touchscreen-only phone.
Revealed during BlackBerry Jam Asia, there will be 1,500 of the new prototypes available and distribution will depend on a points system, whereby each interested developer will score points based on different criteria, such as how many apps are currently available through RIM's system.
Read: BlackBerry 10 and the Alpha Dev B pictures and hands-on
For example, developers get 50 points if their apps are ported from Android, 250 points for all other native apps, all the way up to 1,500 points for a Built For BlackBerry certified application. Those with the biggest point scores will be given priority access to the new prototype devices.
RIM has also offered a further incentive to development teams: when the final production handsets are ready, they'll swap them for the prototypes - which, invariably, have clunkier, less-sleek design builds because it's the software that's important.
Pic: (cc) Official BlackBerry Images
- Samsung Galaxy S10 report says in-display fingerprint sensor will make an appearance
- Honor 10 specs, news and release date: Everything we know about the next Honor flagship
- Apple might launch new iPhones well before its usual autumn event
- Another great Honor 10 leak shows different colours and specs
- Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Xperia XZ2 Compact: What's the difference?
- The best Android phone 2018: which is the top Android phone to buy today?
- OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the rumoured difference?
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date: Everything we know so far
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact vs XZ1 Compact: What's the difference?
Comments