  New BlackBerry 10 prototype phone announced, has QWERTY keyboard

RIM has announced a new prototype BlackBerry 10 handset for developers, which comes with a Qwerty keyboard to allow them to test their apps on a more traditional BlackBerry device. The other prototype, released to developers back in April, was a touchscreen-only phone.

Revealed during BlackBerry Jam Asia, there will be 1,500 of the new prototypes available and distribution will depend on a points system, whereby each interested developer will score points based on different criteria, such as how many apps are currently available through RIM's system.

For example, developers get 50 points if their apps are ported from Android, 250 points for all other native apps, all the way up to 1,500 points for a Built For BlackBerry certified application. Those with the biggest point scores will be given priority access to the new prototype devices.

RIM has also offered a further incentive to development teams: when the final production handsets are ready, they'll swap them for the prototypes - which, invariably, have clunkier, less-sleek design builds because it's the software that's important.

Pic: (cc) Official BlackBerry Images