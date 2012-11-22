BlackBerry London BB10 smartphone pictures leak again

Pictures of a device that is purportedly the first BlackBerry 10 smartphone have leaked, and we have to say that it's remarkably similar to the one seen in a promo video that appeared online in September, albeit briefly.

The BlackBerry London (BlackBerry L-Series) is expected to be unveiled alongside at least one other BB10 phone - one with a Qwerty keyboard - in January at a RIM press event, but we're pretty confident that with two totally different sources showing the same device this is the real deal.

There's not much to glean from the pictures - which showed up in the forums of BB-centric site CrackBerry -save for the fact that it will be slightly larger than an iPhone 5. The mole has taken a picture of the phone alongside a BlackBerry Bold 9700 and it's considerably larger than that.

Rumours would have us believe that the display is 4.2-inches (1280 x 768) and that it will come with a dual-core processor. They also suggest that it will have 1GB of RAM, 16GB of on-board storage, a microSD card slot and an 8-megapixel camera.

Design-wise, to our eyes, it looks a bit like the recent Sony Xperia range, such as the Xperia S, but that may not be the case when seen up close.