BlackBerry 10 L-Series touchscreen phone in specs leak

Specs purportedly belonging to RIM’s first BlackBerry 10 touchscreen phone have been leaked, providing a further insight into what we might expect from one of the phones which the manufacturer is hoping will change its floundering fortunes.

The leaks relate to three phones but, judging by the specs, they are all the same handset but touted for different regions. The phone in question is the BlackBerry London (heading to the rest of the world), or if you're in Canada, the BlackBerry Lisbon and the BlackBerry Laguna (US) – though these are most likely codenames.

Each list of specs reveals a 4.2-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 768 and a 355 dpi. In terms of camera credentials we have an 8-megapixel snapper with auto-focus and flash on the rear of the handset and a 2-megapixel front facing one.

NFC, Wi-Fi and A-GPS are all on board though, noticeably, the BlackBerry London is lacking LTE support, with RIM perhaps deciding to wait for the rest of the world to catch up with North America in terms of LTE and 4G connectivity.

RIM unveiled its BlackBerry 10 operating system in May, but was then forced to admit that it wouldn’t be available until 2013. When the OS does finally arrive, it will be divided into the L-Series for all of RIM’s BlackBerry 10 touchscreen devices and the N-Series for Qwerty sporting phones.

An internal video providing further details of RIM’s first L-Series and N-Series devices was recently leaked on Vimeo before quickly being removed.