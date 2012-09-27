BlackBerry 10 phones leak, meet the new Qwerty BB 10 Bold

A promo video showing off two new BlackBerry 10 smartphones ahead of their official unveiling leaked on Vimeo briefly on Thursday night, showing us what we can expect when the new phones are "officially" launched in the new year.

UPDATE: And now they are official. Check out our hands-on with the new BlackBerry Z10 and the BlackBerry Q10 to see how they perform and how we got on.

The internal marketing video, discovered by BlackBerry news site CrackBerry.com, not only details how Research In Motion will possibly market the phones - with the help of JK Rowling, Lady Gaga, and Ridley Scott supposedly - but also shows the full touchscreen device, and the promised Qwerty model for the first time.

RIM has previously confirmed that it plans to launch a touchscreen only and Qwerty keyboard based device for Bold users to upgrade to, but has as yet not detailed what they would look like.

READ: What we think of the new BlackBerry 10 operating system

The new Qwerty keyboard device will look similar to the current BlackBerry Bold, but feature a straight rather than curved keyboard. The design has also lost the physical shortcut buttons to allow for a bigger, squarer screen.

The touchscreen model that featured in the now pulled video matches previous leaks on the internet, while the video is filled with mock-up shots of BB10 devices that match official RIM promo footage.

A RIM spokesman told Pocket-lint: "We don't comment on leaks/rumours/speculation."