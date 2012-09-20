  1. Home
BlackBerry 10 L-Series smartphone sighted in multiple leaks, stripped bare

With BlackBerry Jam Americas just days away, leaks of the all-touchscreen BlackBerry 10 smartphone expected to be available in the new year are coming in thick and fast.

This week alone a bevy of leaked blurry shots have appeared, shedding some more light on what those that wait can expect.

Dubbed the L-Series (after the codename London), what we can tell from the photos so far is that you'll get a large 4-inch plus touchscreen that dominates the front, a metal casing, and the usual buttons for volume and power down the side that mirror what we've seen on the PlayBook.

Spotting the leaks over at BisVN, Crackberry.com, a BlackBerry news site, says that some of the "info is a bit off from what we know already".

For those who haven't been following the RIM leaks, the L-Series is the company's all-touch device, that will run BB10, and have several software tricks up its sleeve like the ability to rewind certain elements of a photo to make sure everyone is smiling.

Although Research In Motion hasn't said whether it will be revealing its new smartphones at the event in California next week, it is expected to be detailing a lot more information about the operating system.

Pocket-lint will be covering all the news as it happens.

