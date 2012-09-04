BlackBerry 10 L-Series leaked image shows new user interface in all its glory

The World Wide Web has been give a sneak peek at what RIM’s new BlackBerry 10 L-Series will look like after a leaked image began circulating.

The image is allegedly of the first BlackBerry touch device to run on RIM’s new BlackBerry 10 OS and is part of the L-Series, the moniker attributed to all BB10 touch devices.

The image has even found its way on to Instagram and shows how apps and shortcuts to features will look on the device. The apps on display include BlackBerry Messenger, DocsToGo, Facebook and StoryMaker all of which lie in a four-by-four icon panelling system.

RIM has already confirmed that the first BlackBerry 10 device to arrive will be part of the L-Series, before being followed by its cousin the N-Series that will all feature a physical keyboard.

Developers have had access to the BlackBerry 10 operating system since May, when it was unveiled at BlackBerry World on the Dev Alpha device. Unfortunately RIM has since announced that it is delaying the general release of BlackBerry 10 devices until 2013.

Still at least we’ve been given a little taste of what to expect, though with a build number of some description clearly visible on the image we're a tad worried that whoever leaked the image could find themselves in the dole queue before long.