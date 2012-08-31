  EXCLUSIVE: There will be six BB10 devices, we've seen two already

Pocket-lint can exclusively reveal that there will be six BlackBerry 10 devices targeting high, mid and entry-level markets following the launch of the operating system in early 2013.

In a behind-doors sneak peek, Research in Motion has given Pocket-lint a long and extensive look of two of the new devices expected to be at the forefront of the new push from RIM to reaffirm its efforts at turning the ship back on course.

The two devices - which sadly for you, we were unable to photograph - include an all-touchscreen device and a touch and Qwerty keyboard offering a similar experience to the current BlackBerry Bold 9900. The touchscreen-only device doesn't look anything like the Dev Alpha unit (pictured).

The touchscreen-only device will have a 1280 x 720 pixel screen, while the Qwerty smartphone will have a 720 x 720 pixel resolution screen.

In the hour-long play we've had so far with the two devices, we were shown a number of features of the new OS as well as being told that the hardware had been finalised and was now in a testing phase within RIM and the operators. That process is expected to take until the expected launch next year.

The two devices are characteristically BlackBerry with design hues taken from the current range, but with a design ethos that carries the experience forward. If you're a BlackBerry user, trust us when we say you'll be excited.

We've been promised more information and more to be able to share with you at the end of September at BlackBerry Jam Americas in San Jose.

We will keep you posted.