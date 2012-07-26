RIM working on BlackBerry 10 photo filtering suite to rival Instagram
RIM is working on its own version of Instagram that will come preloaded on BlackBerry 10 devices.
Rather than a downloadable app, the software will be part of all BlackBerry 10 devices as standard and could even be rolled out before then as an update to the BlackBerry PlayBook.
With no Instagram app currently available for BlackBerry users, RIM's photo editing software will enable a similar experience - allowing the user to add filters, frames and transformations to any snaps they take with their BlackBerry device to give them a retro or arty look.
The software is set to be developed by Scalado, the imaging specialists recently bought by Nokia and which is responsible for RIM’s "back and forth in time" camera shot demoed on BlackBerry 10 Dev Alpha devices at BlackBerry World in May.
Instagram has proved such a hit among consumers that Facebook is in the process of buying the app for $1 billion.
How well will RIM’s alternative photo filtering suite bear up? We’ll have to wait until at least 2013 after the manufacturer delayed the release of BlackBerry 10 to find out - unless we get a preview on the BlackBerry PlayBook of course.
Is this the kind of innovation that can pull RIM back from the brink? Tell us what you think...
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Samsung Galaxy S9 deal: Buy one get one S9 or S9+ free at Verizon
- Apple might ditch its current phone design for a foldable iPhone in 2020
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: What's the rumoured difference?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
Comments