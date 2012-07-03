  1. Home
BlackBerry 4G PlayBook coming before Christmas, 10-inch tablet in 2013 with BB10 claims leaked roadmap

RIM planning 4G PlayBook and 10-inch tablet
RIM looks set to pin its hopes on the success of a 4G-enabled BlackBerry PlayBook and a 10-inch tablet device as it tries to recover from poor financial results and delays to the BlackBerry 10 operating system.

A leaked roadmap has emerged that suggests a PlayBook 4G, codename Winchester2 could even be with us before the end of the year. In light of Thorsten Heins, RIM's President and CEO admitting that the new BlackBerry 10 OS won’t be with us until 2013 it appears that the next-gen PlayBook will run on an existing, possibly marginally upgraded, operating system, though the roadmap does suggest an upgrade to BlackBerry 10 will be available in 2013.

However, the 10-inch tablet, codename Blackforest will supposedly run BlackBerry 10 as it’s not due for release until Q3 2013. At least the roadmap shows that we can expect to see two BlackBerry 10 devices in the first part of the new year. 

The BlackBerry London will solely be a touchscreen smartphone, while the BlackBerry Nevada will sport RIM’s iconic Qwerty keyboard. RIM has already said that the first BlackBerry 10 device won’t have a physical keyboard, so expect the London to arrive first.

Do you think these planned devices are enough to save RIM? We want to know.

