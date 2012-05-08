BlackBerry Curve 9320 official, on sale in UK soon

Research In Motion has revealed the BlackBerry Curve 9320 - a new device it claims is a "stylish new smartphone for the socially connected".

The new handset, which was previously revealed in the UK by T-Mobile by mistake, has befallen a second mistaken reveal by RIM on its blog - but not before the details of the new phone were sent out to subscribers of the company's official blog RSS feed. Doh.

Don't expect a powerhouse however, the new BlackBerry Curve 9320 will come with a Qwerty keyboard, the company's newly released BlackBerry 7.1 OS, and an FM radio so you can tune into your favourite local radio stations.

The new Curve also features a 3.2 megapixel camera, up to 32GB expandable memory.

Those looking to buy the phone for their kids will be pleased to hear that the new Curve comes with a focus on parental controls according to the blog post allowing you to limit or restrict certain phone numbers, websites, and various social networking apps.

UPDATE: Three has been quick off the mark in not only announcing that they will be selling the phone, but also in unveiling its price plan.

The BlackBerry Curve 9320 will be available on Pay as you Go for £139.99 or for free on the £15 a month Essential Internet 100 plan.

PAYG customers may want to top up the handset with either the All in One 15 deal for £15 which offers unlimited data for 30 days, 300 any network minutes and 3,000 texts, or the All in One 25 package which again offers all you can eat data for 30 days but with 500 minutes and 3,000 texts all for £25.

UPDATE 2: T-Mobile has also told us of its 9320 price plans. It will be available free from £15.50 per month on a 24 month plan, or for £149.99 on pay as you go. More information can be found at www.t-mobile.co.uk.

UPDATE 3: Now Vodafone and Orange have contacted Pocket-lint to say they too are stocking the BlackBerry Curve 9320. Vodafone will be offering the handset as part its pay as you go line-up, while Orange's price plans start with the handset coming free at £10.50 per month on a 24 month plan. It will also offer the device on its own pay as you go scheme, for £139.99. Check out www.vodafone.co.uk and www.orange.co.uk respectively.

Also, check out Pocket-lint's BlackBerry Curve 9320 pictures and hands-on.