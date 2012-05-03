  BlackBerry 7.1 update hits the UK for Bold, Curve, and Torch users

BlackBerry 10 might have just been announced, but that doesn't mean Research In Motion has forgotten about current BlackBerry users announcing that BB 7.1 is now available for customers in the UK.

The update is available for the BlackBerry Bold 9900, BlackBerry Torch 9810 and 9860, BlackBerry Curve 9360 and 9380 smartphones, and the BlackBerry Porsche Design P'9981 smartphone from BlackBerry.

Starting today, customers can upgrade their smartphones to BlackBerry 7.1 free of charge over the air or using BlackBerry Desktop Software, the company says.

The new update adds BlackBerry Tag, a new way to share content with other BlackBerry customers using NFC technology and a battery saving mode to make your BB battery last even longer, and turn your phone into a Wi-Fi hotspot for five other devices.

BlackBerry Tag, announced earlier in the year, lets you tap two NFC-enabled BlackBerry smartphones together to share contact information, pictures, or a URL from the browser or documents.

BlackBerry Tag can also be used to invite a friend to BBM or to pair their BlackBerry smartphone with an NFC-enabled Bluetooth device while Battery Saving Mode will automatically adjust include the brightness level, backlight timeout, and the mobile hotspot auto shutdown timer.

Customers with a BlackBerry Curve 9360 or 9380 smartphone will also find a nice surprise with the BlackBerry 7.1 OS update. You've now got an FM radio.