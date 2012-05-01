BlackBerry 10 Dev Alpha device revealed (video)

Thorsten Heins, RIM CEO, has revealed the new BlackBerry 10 Dev Alpha device at BlackBerry World in Orlando, Florida.

The new BlackBerry 10 Dev Alpha is not a BlackBerry 10 smartphone for end users nor does it run the final BlackBerry 10 software. It has been created just for developers to help them prepare for the launch of BlackBerry 10, due later in the year.

The BlackBerry 10 Dev Alpha has a 4.2-inch screen with a resolution of 1280×768. It has Micro USB for debugging and charging.

It has a Micro HDMI port for displaying video on a television or monitor with a HDMI port. It has Bluetooth and WiFi radios and is cellular ready (micro SIM).

"It’s important to get this prototype into the hands of our partners now so that you can help us deliver the type of high-quality content that will make BlackBerry 10 so special," says the BlackBerry maker.

In what is being seen by many as a last-ditch attempt from the company, Hiens demoed the new hardware before going through a number of software features of the new BlackBerry 10.

Pocket-lint is at BlackBerry World in Florida and will be bring you more information, and our thoughts on the new device and operating system as soon as we can.