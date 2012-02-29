BlackBerry tricked out Porsche gives you a reason to want a PlayBook and NFC

BlackBerry handset maker RIM has tricked out a Porsche 911 showing what is possible with its phones and tablet when combined with a car.

In a concept car on display at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Research In Motion has shown why those who are the road will still want a BlackBerry.

Jump in the car and the first bit of tech that should make life easier is an NFC tag, fitted to enable you to pair your phone simply and quickly by tapping it on the dashboard (or in this case, a tag hidden in the central storage aisle compartment).

But it's not just about making pairing easier. Users will be able to control the entire entertainment system via a customised PlayBook, allowing them to access media from their phone, from the device itself, or the cloud.

Users will then be able to choose what content they want to display on what screen around the multiple screens in the car.

In the case of the Porsche on the stand, two further PlayBook tablets were mounted on the rear of the headrests for passengers in the back to enjoy.

RIM says the system is also supported by App world, suggesting that you'll be able to get apps dedicated for your car rather than just your phone in the future.

But it isn't just about a fancy dashboard, RIM says that it's also added full stereo voice support for an even better handsfree experience.

The demo witnessed by Pocket-lint felt as if the person on the other end of the phone was actually in the car, but how that will fare at 70mph down the motorway with the top down is another matter.

As you would expect - and it's something that Jaguar has talked up in the past - RIM says the dashboard console where the speedo sits is fully customisable, offering you different stats, and access to the media you are playing as well as GPS direction guidance.

When will it be coming out? RIM isn't saying, but in theory all of the technology is available to make this happen sooner rather than later.