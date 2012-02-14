  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. BlackBerry phone news

BlackBerry OS 10 images leaked

|
1/3  
The top 8 reasons to buy the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from John Lewis and Partners
The top 8 reasons to buy the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from John Lewis and Partners

Pictures of BlackBerry's new OS 10 have been leaked online and show a drastic change to the way that RIM's operating system will look. 

First up, the home screen has undergone a major facelift, adding what looks like widgets and ideas taken from the BlackBerry PlayBook. Looking more like a scaled down version of the QNX interface found on RIM's tablet, you can clearly see a huge change in how BlackBerry mobiles will operate.

blackberry os 10 images leaked image 2

Like Microsoft with Windows Phone 7 before it, RIM has thrown a lot out of the window in order to focus on modernising how its mobile phones work. In the pictures are clear and updated app icons, a universal mailbox with a far nicer text font and contact screens that are cleaner and easier to understand. Mention of video calling is also made, as is what looks to be a customisable task bar on the bottom of the screen.

The pictures shown do come from what BlackBerry would call its 'all touch' range of phones, ie, those lacking QWERTY keyboards. We can't yet be sure how the BlackBerry 10 OS will shape up on conventional keyboard-packing RIM phones, although expect it to be very similar. 

blackberry os 10 images leaked image 3

On one of the pictures, which shows the handset's icon tray, you can see iOS style folders as well as what look like live app icons. BlackBerry has mentioned the idea before, but the fact that the clock icon doesn't match with the phone's time shown and the pictures are presumably generic, suggests it wont go that far. 

There isn't a lot else we have on OS 10 yet, but as soon as we hear more we'll post it. Handsets using the OS aren't expected for a few months yet, but hold on to your hats for MWC, as you never know what might be making an appearance there. 

Like what OS 10 looks like? Let us know in the comments below ...

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments