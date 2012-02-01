  BlackBerry 10 superphone image leaked

Bored of your currently BlackBerry? Want something a little more iPhone or PlayBook looking? Then you might just be in luck if a new image of the next BlackBerry 10 superphone is real.

The render, which has turned up on BlackBerry site Crackberry.com claims it to be the UK flagship of the next generation of BlackBerry phones that are promised to be with us later in the year.

Dubbed the BlackBerry London, although it doesn't look anything like the previous "London" leaks that we've seen before, the new phone will supposedly be heading to the UK according to the report and be the "Ultimate Communication Device" for those still looking to keep it BB.

The London, which incidentally isn't to be mistaken with two other models, the "Laguna" and "Lisbon" that are in development for the US market targeting AT&T, Sprint and Verizon, will also feature "rich specification - hardware and software" according to the supposedly leaked presentation slide.

Other buzz words used on the slide next to the render include "content story" and "dramatic shift in UI experience" making us believe that this is more of a designer pitched wish list than perhaps a final hardware design that we will see in the shops come Christmas. This after all is only a graphic render of a phone rather than actual hardware.

Not surprisingly, the "ooh isn't it exciting" one-pager doesn't mention any specs, however that hasn't stopped Crackberry speculating that it will be coming with a 1.5GHz dual core processor either from Qualcomm or Texas Instruments. As a benchmark the PlayBook, the company's tablet, features a 1GHz processor.