  BlackBerry Bold 9790 lands on Vodafone

Vodafone has announced that the BlackBerry Bold 9790 is now available on its network.

The BlackBerry Bold 9790 is more an update to the BlackBerry Bold 9780 rather than just a thinner version of the Bold 9900. It features a QWERTY keyboard, optical trackpad and a 2.45-inch, 480x360 touch display.

It boasts a Marvell Tavor MG1 1GHz processor, 768MB of RAM and 8GB of onboard memory - with an expandable memory card slot that supports up to 32GB of additional storage.The OS on board is BlackBerry 7.

As with other phones from the Canadian manufacturer, the phone will come with NFC support. It also packs a 5-megapixel camera with VGA video recording, a 2x digital zoom, AF and a flash. Connectivity is Wi-Fi 2.4GHz b/g/n or 5GHz a/n, AGPS and 3G. Its measurements are 110 x 60 x 11.4mm and it weighs in at 107g.

The BlackBerry Bold 9790 is available from Vodafone for free on £31 a month contracts that last two years. For that you'll get 600 mins, unlimited texts and 500MB of mobile data.

