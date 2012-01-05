BlackBerry OS 10 to get February reveal at MWC
Research In Motion will show off its new operating system, BlackBerry OS 10, in February at Mobile World Congress.
Although the company has said that BB OS 10 devices won't be in the hands of consumers until later in 2012, it has told Pocket-lint that it will be showing the new operating system to those who attend the trade show in Barcelona.
"2012 will be the year of BlackBerry 10 so we’ll be showcasing the capabilities of our future operating system as well demonstrating the power of BlackBerry 7, with a particular focus on NFC and BBM connected apps," said a spokesman for the company. Adding: "Research In Motion will be there in force."
It is unclear, however, whether the company will have a new BlackBerry OS 10 powered handset at the show in Barcelona.
BlackBerry maker RIM has had a tough time over the last couple of weeks with the latest rumour being that it is trying to convince co-founders, Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, to relinquish their titles as co-chairmen of the board.
- What is BB OS 10? Details, pictures, and video of the new BlackBerry OS
