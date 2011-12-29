  BlackBerry Porsche Design P'9981 exclusive at Harrods... for £1,275

London's Harrods has been chosen as the exclusive stockist for the BlackBerry Porsche Design P'9981, which will be on sale shortly (before the year is out) for a mind-numbing £1,275. Although, in comparison with what we were told by RIM a couple of months ago, that seems to be a bit of a bargain.

Pocket-lint went hands-on with the super high-end smartphone on 3 November 2011, and we were informed that it would retail at £2,000, £725 more expensive than it's now been tagged. Of course, you still need to have won the lottery or be a Premiership footballer to afford one, but everything's relative really.

As we also said back then, the innards of the P'9981 are essentially the same as found driving the BlackBerry Bold 9900; there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM 8655 1.2GHz processor, 768MB of RAM and the OS is BlackBerry 7.

The screen is 2.8-inch and touchscreen, with a 640x480 resolution (287dpi) and it boasts NFC capabilities, to go alongside the Wi-Fi, GPS and 3G connectivity.

There's a replaceable battery underneath a real leather back covering, and it comes with 8GB of on board storage, upgradable by the addition of a microSD card.

The wow factor comes in its chassis, though, with the body hewn from a single block of stainless steel. It's a weighty beggar, to boot.

Anybody who wants to reserve one (in the UK, at least) should contact Harrods sharpish. Pricey or not, it is expected to sell out quickly.

What do you think, bargain of the year? Let us know in the comments below...