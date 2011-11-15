  BlackBerry London replaces Colt as first BBX handset

A new handset has emerged from RIM that looks like it'll be the first BBX-based handset, Called the BlackBerry London it is said to be launching some time in the second half of 2012.

Earlier reports by the Verge stated that its sources said that the BlackBerry London would be sporting a TI OMAP dual-core CPU clocked to 1.5GHz, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, with 8- and 2-megapixel cameras. It will apparently also be thinner than the iPhone 4.

And now the Blackberry London rumour has been backed up by BGR, who stated that its sources have confirmed that it is indeed the BlackBerry London and should get a Q3 launch. Not only this but it'll be replacing the BlackBerry Colt as the first BBX OS handset; reasons for the Colt being scrapped remain unknown.

The looks of the new BlackBerry London should appeal as they're not unlike that of the BlackBerry Porsche handset we previously reported on, however it's the implementation of BlackBerry Messenger and BlackBerry Enterprise Server (BES) that will decide this phone's fate, especially RIM has failed to get BES working on BBX phones thus far.

Considering the launch date being a little further away than we would have thought, RIM is clearly making sure everything is working perfectly before anyone gets their mits on it. Form without function, after all, will get short shrift with the BlackBerry contingent, so let's hope RIM, with the launch of the BlackBerry London, can get both hardware and software right.

Like the look of the new handset? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.