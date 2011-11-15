  BBM Music goes live in UK for BlackBerry music fans

BlackBerry maker Research In Motion has announced that its BBM Music service has come out of beta and will be available to all from today in the UK.

The new service, first announced in August, will allow BBM users to get access to up to 50 music tracks for £4.99 a month with the ability to switch out 25 of those tracks a month, every month.

Hoping to offer something different to Spotify, which is now also available on BlackBerry, Research In Motion will allow users to share their music choice with up to 500 friends meaning in theory you could get access to 7000 tracks in total on and offline.

Users will be able to download the app from the BlackBerry App World and RIM’s UK MD Stephen Bates tells Pocket-lint that the service will work with on BB OS 7, BB OS 6, and even BB OS 5 devices running BBM 6.

Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and EMI have signed up to the service.

However some question whether the service can be successful following the launch of Spotify on BB OS 7. It will offer music fans access to an unlimited number of tracks for £9.99.