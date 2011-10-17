  RIM leaks Bellagio and Curve Touch via BlackBerry developer blog

Two new smartphones have been posted on the BlackBerry devblog for all to see, whether it was RIM's intention for all to to see, rather than just developers, remains to be seen; what is highly likely, however, is that we're about to see the imminent official announcement of the BlackBerry Bellagio 9790 and BlackBerry Curve Touch 9380 handsets.

Unfortunately, neither seems to have any smartphone wow-factor, with likely specs for the Bellagio being 8GB of storage, NFC-capability, a 1.2GHz processor and 245 PPI on a 2.4-inch screen, whilst the Curve Touch is rumoured to have 800MHz processor, a 5-megapixel camera with 720p HD video recording, 1GB of storage and NFC capabilities; it does get a 3.2-inch display, but has the same res as the Bellagio meaning a PPI of 189.

Rumours not withstanding the only official specs are the screen sizes and resolution; so prepare yourself for the big launch some time in the next couple of weeks, where we'll find out that RIM has launched another two middle-of-the-road smartphones rather than something that customers can actually get excited about.