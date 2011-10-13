  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. BlackBerry phone news

RIM: BlackBerry service getting back to normal

|
  RIM: BlackBerry service getting back to normal
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?By Maggie Tillman

Research in Motion, the company behind BlackBerry, is reporting that most of the services in Europe are getting back to normal after 3 days of outage. 

In a statement on its website RIM said:

"From 6am BST today, all services across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as India, have been operating with significant improvement. We continue to monitor the situation 24x7 to ensure ongoing stability. Thank you for your patience."

The news will be welcomed by BlackBerry users who have been without email or the much loved BBM service without much in the way of explanaation. 

On Wednesday RIM said that the BlackBerry email service had become overwhelmed with emails after a hardware failure caused emails to be backed up rather than delivered. 

For a time that overflow caused America to start to experience problems as well. 

But it seems BlackBerry users aren't the only ones experiencing problems. Apple users upgrading their iPhones and iPads are also experiencing woes, but of a different kind. 

So many people have been trying to download and update to the new Apple operating system, iOS 5, that Apple's servers have been unable to activate the new software leaving many with a handset that doesn't work... at least until those servers start to cope with the demand. 

Let us know how you've been getting on in the comments below. 

PopularIn Phones
  1. iPhone XI (iPhone 11) and iPhone X Plus specs, news and rumours: The latest on the next Apple flagship
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  3. Apple releases second iOS 12 public beta for anyone to test
  4. GPU Turbo is a flagship must, here is why
  5. Honor Note 10 is definitely coming, but this isn't it
  1. The best Galaxy S9+ deals for July 2018
  2. The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals for July 2018
  3. The best Galaxy S9 deals for July 2018
  4. Compare the best Samsung Note 8 deals for July 2018
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 8: What's the rumoured difference?
Comments