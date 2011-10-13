  RIM: Right now we’re letting you down, here's what's actually going on with BlackBerry service

RIM is finally detailing what is happening with its data outage, somehthing that has seen the service out of action for over 3 days, after being rather slow in explaining what is going wrong.

It is the first time the company has actively given details of what is happening rather than just saying a fix is coming.

Expanding on what RIM said in its conference call earlier on Thursday; Robin Bienfait , chief Information Officer for RIM has outlined what is and what isn’t working at the company.

Here is the statement in full:

"I want to first apologize for the service interruptions and delays many of you have been experiencing this week. I also wanted to connect with you directly, give you an update on the service issues we are trying to solve, and answer some of the questions and concerns you’ve expressed.

"You’ve depended on us for reliable, real-time communications, and right now we’re letting you down. We are taking this very seriously and have people around the world working around the clock to address this situation. We believe we understand why this happened and we are working to restore normal service levels in all markets as quickly as we can."

Here is the current status of service and issues for the various regions that were impacted:

For Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA):

- Email systems are operating and we are continuing to clear any backlogged messages. Support teams are working to minimize the impact on our customers.

- BBM traffic is online and traffic is passing successfully

- Browsing is temporarily unavailable as the Support teams monitor service stability and continue to assess when this service can be safely brought online

- Support teams have added capacity to help with message delivery between regions and continents

For Canada and Latin America:

- Email systems are operating and we are continuing to clear any backlogged messages. Support teams are working to minimize the impact on our customers

- BBM and browsing services are online and traffic is passing successfully (except for three carrier networks in Latin America that are serviced by the EMEIA infrastructure – browsing is temporarily unavailable for those three carrier networks)

- Support teams are investigating reports of BBM delays

For the U.S.:

- Email systems are operating and we are continuing to clear any backlogged messages. Support teams are working to minimize the impact on our customers.

- Support teams have added capacity to help with message delivery between regions and continents

- BBM and browsing services are online and traffic is passing successfully

- Support teams are investigating reports of BBM delays