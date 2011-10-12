  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. BlackBerry phone news

RIM still doesn't have an answer to when BlackBerry service will be back, blames too many emails

|
  RIM still doesn't have an answer to when BlackBerry service will be back, blames too many emails
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

Research In Motion has given more information on why many of the company’s users have been without emails for the last 3 days, but has failed to say when the BlackBerry email service will be back to normal. 

Expanding on the details given on Tuesday night, RIM has said that the reason for the outage has been due to a data backlog of emails initially in Europe that is now starting to build in other regions around the world like the US.

"Some of the substantial queuing we've seen starting in Europe, as it has taken us time to get Europe back to a stable situation, has caused some impact in other geographies with messages bound for Europe," said David Yach, , CTO for software for RIM.

The "backlog" which meant that most in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East have been unable to get emails for almost 3 days has now started to affect America and other parts of the world as the BlackBerry email system fills up with emails from around the globe.

One solution to get the service up and running quickly would be to purge the email backlog, however RIM says that it will not be doing that, promising to deliver all the emails eventually. 

Yach assured those on the press call that "We have seen no evidence to suggest this was a breach or a hack."

RIM, who believed that it had been regularly updating its users on the situation, failed to say when the problem would be resolved.

"We have global teams working around the clock. It is our top priority to return services back to customers," said Yach.

UPDATE: RIM: Right now we’re letting you down, here's what's actually going on

PopularIn Phones
New iPhone XI (iPhone 11) and iPhone X Plus specs, release date, news and rumours
What is Bixby? Samsung's smart assistant explained
Google Pixel 3 XL shown off in new hands on pics
Pocophone F1 initial review: Big battery, major processor, small price tag
Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours plus Pixel 3 XL info
EE is launching a free same-day smartphone delivery and setup service
Comments