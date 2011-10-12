BlackBerry network troubles now hit US

RIM has revealed that BlackBerry owners in the Americas have also been hit by intermittent service woes. There have been network delays that ape the issues the company has faced in the UK and Europe these last few days. In short, as our US chums might say, "the problem goes global".

Earlier today, RIM's UK managing director, Stephen Bates apologised for the troubles the company's customers have experienced, and claimed that RIM is "working hard around the clock to resolve the issue". He added that it is "not going to stop until they get to the end of the problem".

In addition, the company released the following service update for BlackBerry owners in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa): "We know that many of you are still experiencing service problems. The resolution of this service issue is our Number One priority right now and we are working night and day to restore all BlackBerry services to normal levels. We will continue to keep this page updated."

However, it has now also issued this latest statement: "BlackBerry subscribers in the Americas may be experiencing intermittent service delays this morning. We are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and we apologise to our customers for any inconvenience. We will provide a further update as soon as more information is available."

It now seems that this problem is growing by the hour. And on the day that major rival Apple is releasing its new operating system for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad, iOS 5.

At least BlackBerry owners can take solace in the fact that they won't be sat at a computer this evening, trying to download an update for hours and hours on end while the network seizes up.

Or, at least they would, if they could even read this.

