  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. BlackBerry phone news

RIM beats Apple for brand loyalty, but where does your phone maker come?

|
1/2  
RIM beats Apple for brand loyalty, but where does your phone maker come?
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone

New figures released by Comscore suggest that BlackBerry owners are the most loyal phone users in the UK, pipping Apple to the top spot.

In the survey, which looks at manufacturer churn rates in the UK in May, June, and July; BlackBerry maker RIM has the highest retention rate for users with 69.9 per cent of them opting to stick with the brand, and replace their current phone with another BlackBerry device.

And when they do decide to go to another manufacturer, RIM fans head to Samsung or HTC rather than Apple.

rim beats apple for brand loyalty but where does your phone maker come image 2

According to the figures, iPhone enthusiasts are also mostly loyal. 65.2 per cent of its customers opt to upgrade within the Apple family, presumably to the latest model. That suggests that almost two thirds of iPhone 4 users will buy an iPhone 5. Wow.  

However, the same can’t be said about Sony Ericsson, who, according to the statistics, fairs the worst when it comes to customer loyalty. Less that a quarter of all Sony Ericsson customers (22.5 per cent) in those 3 months bought another Sony Ericsson phone. Ouch.

It’s also not great news for Samsung; only a third of its customers opted to buy another Samsung device.

Interestingly, the stats also show that iPhone users, when leaving Apple, are more likely to go to HTC next. 14 per cent opt for HTC’s Sense UI and, possibly, the lure of the HTC Desire HD, rather than stick with the iPhone.

It's also worth pointing out that LG isn't in the stats.

Which phone do you have now and what did you have before? Let us know in the comments below...

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments