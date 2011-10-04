RIM beats Apple for brand loyalty, but where does your phone maker come?

New figures released by Comscore suggest that BlackBerry owners are the most loyal phone users in the UK, pipping Apple to the top spot.

In the survey, which looks at manufacturer churn rates in the UK in May, June, and July; BlackBerry maker RIM has the highest retention rate for users with 69.9 per cent of them opting to stick with the brand, and replace their current phone with another BlackBerry device.

And when they do decide to go to another manufacturer, RIM fans head to Samsung or HTC rather than Apple.

According to the figures, iPhone enthusiasts are also mostly loyal. 65.2 per cent of its customers opt to upgrade within the Apple family, presumably to the latest model. That suggests that almost two thirds of iPhone 4 users will buy an iPhone 5. Wow.

However, the same can’t be said about Sony Ericsson, who, according to the statistics, fairs the worst when it comes to customer loyalty. Less that a quarter of all Sony Ericsson customers (22.5 per cent) in those 3 months bought another Sony Ericsson phone. Ouch.

It’s also not great news for Samsung; only a third of its customers opted to buy another Samsung device.

Interestingly, the stats also show that iPhone users, when leaving Apple, are more likely to go to HTC next. 14 per cent opt for HTC’s Sense UI and, possibly, the lure of the HTC Desire HD, rather than stick with the iPhone.

It's also worth pointing out that LG isn't in the stats.

